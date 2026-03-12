Gas supply crunch fuels induction stove sales in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Home appliance stores across the city are reporting a significant spike in sales and enquiries of induction stoves since Wednesday, following news of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/lpg-crisis-hits-bengaluru-restaurants-autos-households-react-to-gas-shortage-3927536">gas supply crisis</a>.</p><p>Though Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K H Muniyappa clarified on Wednesday that domestic LPG supply will not be hit, consumers are preparing for the worst case scenario.</p><p>While Tuesday saw a slight uptick in enquiries and sales, Wednesday witnessed a sharp rise with some stores running out of stock. </p><p>A salesman at Girias, Brigade Road told DH they received about five enquiries on Tuesday, which is unusual for a regular business day. At Reliance Digital, Koramangala, they received about 2 to 3 more enquiries than normal. </p><p>About 350 pieces of induction stoves were sold at an appliance store in Jayanagar. “We have been flooded with enquiries from customers looking for electric stoves since Tuesday,” a salesman said. Mahendra Appliances, Jayanagar, sold 70 pieces on Wednesday alone. “We usually sell 70 in a month,” a salesman revealed. </p>.LPG shortage | PG kitchens in Bengaluru adjust menus, appliances.<p>Venus World in Malleswaram has almost run out of stock. “We only have one brand left and it is priced at Rs 1,950,” the salesman stated. Shiva Electricals in Chickpet was also left with just 2-3 pieces after facing unusually high demand since Tuesday. </p><p>Dream Home, also located in Malleswaram, had not seen much sales on Wednesday, but had received about 10 calls from customers enquiring about induction stoves. A salesman from Infinia Home and Kitchen on Tipu Sultan Palace Road also noted that enquiries and sales had increased since Tuesday. </p><p>Quick commerce sites like Zepto, Instamart on Swiggy and Blinkit were also running low on stock, as of Wednesday evening.</p><p>“Over the last two days, sales of induction cooktops have increased over 30X, while rice cookers and electric pressure cookers are seeing a 4X increase. Air fryers and multi-use kettles are also seeing a 2X increase in sales over a regular day,” said an Amazon India spokesperson.</p>