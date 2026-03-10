<p>Hotels and restaurants in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>will continue to remain open and may even explore options of having limited menu and reduced working hours, contrary to reports that they will shut operations from Tuesday in view of curbs on the distribution of commercial LPG.</p><p>President of the Bangalore Hotels Association Subramanya Holla, speaking to <em>DH Online</em> on Wednesday, sought to clarify that they had not threatened closure of restaurants. He said if the LPG supply stops, they would be "left left with no choice but to close the restaurants".</p><p>Holla said the association's press statement released on Tuesday was "misinterpreted" with regard hotels and restaurants shutting from Wednesday in view of the distribution of commercial LPG coming to a halt. </p>.Bengaluru PGs warn food supply may last only a week amid LPG shortage.<p>Holla said reduction in the supply of LPG had affected smaller businesses. He said the government could ration the supply instead of completely stopping it so that they can keep the restaurants running.</p><p>"There has been a reduction in the supply and there are reports that the situation will worsen further and we will not have any supply of LPG. If that happens, we will be left with no choice but to close the restaurants. All that we are requesting the government to do is to ration the supply instead of completely stopping it so that we can keep the restaurants running with limited menu and reduced working hours," he said.</p><p>"If this does not happen, millions of people, including labourers and farmers, will be affected," Holla said.</p>.West Asia conflict | Centre orders refineries to boost LPG production for domestic use amid reports of shortage.<p>He said some restaurants were exploring options of switching over to diesel burners to tide over the crisis. "They are neither economical nor safe, but the move is inevitable as most restaurants do not use electricity for cooking," he said. </p><p>He said a government notification on reduction in the supply of commercial LPG had triggered hoarding and black marketeering, affecting smaller businesses. He hoped that the situation would improve in a couple of days. </p><p>According to the association, since the hotel industry is classified as an 'essential service', common people who depend on it will face difficulties if the establishments stop operations due to LPG crisis.</p><p>"In addition, our hotel industry will also have to face difficulties until the gas supply returns to normal."</p><p>The association said the "sudden stoppage of supply is a big blow to the hotel industry" and urged the Union Ministers concerned to take immediate action to resume commercial gas supply and provide support to the hotel industry.</p>