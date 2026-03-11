<p>Bengaluru: Paying guest (PG) facilities in the city are focusing on gas conservation tactics to prolong the stock of LPG cylinders on the premises. </p>.<p>PG facility owners predict that food supply to residents will be affected within a week if commercial LPG cylinder supply is not restored. The PG Owners’ Welfare Association held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss temporary solutions to the crisis. </p>.<p>“We are sharing a list of recommendations with all PGs in the city. We are coordinating with relevant government authorities about the possibility of getting access to more cylinders by weekend,” said Arun Kumar D T, president of the association. </p>.<p>Some of the proposals include preparing only two meals on weekdays and removing common-use gas stoves on the premises. </p>.LPG shortage | From Rs 60 hike to booking period extension: All you need to know about your cylinder supply amid West Asia crisis.<p>“We’re recommending that on weekdays, breakfast and lunch are prepared cumulatively, and residents can fill takeaway boxes for lunch in the morning. Kitchens can stick to dishes that consume less gas and avoid items like dosa, chapatti and poori, which consume more gas. They can prepare rice items that require less time to cook and can serve large number of people. A few PGs in the vicinity can also get together and jointly prepare meals,” he said. </p>.<p>Some facilities are exploring the option of jointly cooking on the outskirts of the city using woodfire and distributing food packages to PG residents, Arun said. </p>.<p>Bengaluru has an estimated 15,000 PG facilities housing more than 10 lakh people. At any given time, a registered PG has three LPG cylinders on its premises, which last for an average of six days, depending on the size of the PG. </p>.<p>“We’re also exploring the possibility of transporting gas cylinders from smaller towns nearby, where there isn’t high demand,” he added. </p>.<p><strong>Rice cookers</strong></p>.<p>A PG in RT Nagar with about 40 residents has begun using rice cookers to prepare daily meals. However, residents at the PG are miffed with the change. </p>.<p>“Since yesterday, they’ve only served us rice. No one can eat rice for all 3 meals. They are not even letting us cook our own food. If they set up an induction oven, we can at least take care of our meals for some time till this issue is sorted out,” said Ramya, a corporate employee. </p>.<p>Mahindra Raju, who runs 3 PGs, in Kanakapura, Chandra Layout and Raghuvanahalli, has been receiving continuous calls from worried parents.</p>.<p>“Some kids specifically want chapatis or have other preferences. Because of this, I’ve been recieving calls from concerned parents. They’re unable to understand the situation,” he told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p><strong>Demand up for electrical appliances</strong> </p>.<p>Electrical appliance stores are seeing a surge in people calling in to purchase electric appliances like rice cookers and induction stoves.</p>.<p>“Some people want to buy rice cookers and induction stoves in bulk. But so far, no one has placed a bulk order, just enquired about the price and how long the delivery will take,” an employee of a store on Brigade Road told DH.</p>.<p>Some said they were receiving more enquiries for commercial use appliances like 20-litre rice cookers.</p>