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Wanted free Netflix, lost Rs 1 lakh: Bengaluru store manager falls victim to cyber scam

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) is a central government agency under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs that deals with cybercrime in India.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 21:13 IST
BengaluruCyber fraudNetflix

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