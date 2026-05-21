Wanted free Netflix, lost Rs 1 lakh: Bengaluru store manager falls victim to cyber scam

<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old store manager lost Rs 1 lakh after downloading a mobile application called 'Tuby', which promised free access to OTT platforms.</p>.<p>Syed Wasim Ahmad, a resident of Richmond Town and who works at a perfume shop in Shivajinagar, came across the link on Instagram while watching reels.</p>.<p>He downloaded the Tuby app on May 18.</p>.<p>Soon after he installed the application, fraudsters gained access to his banking details and siphoned off Rs 1 lakh through multiple unauthorised transactions.</p>.<p>He immediately approached the bank and managed to transfer the remaining amount to his father's account before approaching the Ashok Nagar police and filing a case.</p>.Explained | What is Digital Invitation Scam and here's how to safeguard yourself from such cyber threats.<p><strong>Beware of fake OTT subscription offers </strong></p>.<p>"While Bengaluru continues to report one of the highest numbers of cybercrime cases in recent data, cybercriminals are increasingly targeting people through fake OTT subscription offers and third-party applications. Fraudsters lure users with promises of free or low-cost access to movies, web series, and television content, but these malicious apps are designed to steal sensitive information, including banking credentials and OTPs," said a city cyber crime expert.</p>.<p>"Before downloading any application from the Play Store, users should carefully check the reviews, ratings and number of downloads. Fraudulent applications often have fake reviews and suspicious permissions. People should avoid installing apps that seek unnecessary access to SMS, contacts, gallery, or banking-related information," said Siddu Malli, Commando from I4C.</p>.<p>Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) is a central government agency under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs that deals with cybercrime in India.</p>