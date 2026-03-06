Lured with ‘treasure gold coins’, Hyderabad bizman robbed of Rs 20 lakh near Bengaluru airport

<p>Bengaluru: In a broad daylight incident, a gang of four allegedly robbed a Hyderabad-based businessman of Rs 20 lakh after luring him with the promise of selling gold coins at a discounted price near Devanahalli on the city’s northern outskirts on Wednesday.</p>.<p>P Vishwaprasad Reddy, 58, had come in contact with a man named Ramaraju through previous business dealings.</p>.<p>Ramaraju’s driver, Shaik Baji, 32, allegedly approached Reddy with an offer, claiming that a Bengaluru-based man named Kumar had said a group had discovered a treasure of gold coins on open land. The group, he claimed, wanted to sell the coins discreetly at Rs 20 lakh per kilogram.</p>.<p>On March 3, Ramaraju showed Reddy two gold coins to substantiate the claim. Reddy had them examined in Hyderabad and was reportedly told that they were genuine one-gram coins with 18-carat purity.</p>.Bengaluru: Fake policemen gag couple, flee with Rs 20 lakh, gold in broad daylight.<p>Trusting the offer, Reddy flew to Bengaluru on March 4 carrying Rs 5 lakh in cash. After landing at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), he hired a car and collected another Rs 15 lakh from his relative, Nidaganti Puttaiah, 48, who lives in Bengaluru, before meeting Baji.</p>.<p>The three then travelled along the Devanahalli-Ananthapura highway to meet Kumar, who allegedly claimed to possess four to five kilograms of gold coins.</p>.<p>Reddy was asked to reach Venkatagiri Kote village around 1 pm. At that time, a group of unidentified men arrived on separate two-wheelers.</p>.<p>Two of them, armed with wooden sticks, allegedly assaulted Puttaiah and Baji, who were seated in the rear, and snatched a bag containing Rs 20 lakh from Reddy’s car. They also took away Reddy’s iPhone and the mobile phones of the injured men before fleeing.</p>.<p>Reddy later reached the Devanahalli police station to lodge a complaint. He was subsequently referred to the Vijayanapura police, who registered a case of dacoity against Kumar and four others. A special team has been formed to trace the accused.</p>