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M B Patil to hold meeting with CM Siddaramaiah on proposed Ballari, Vijayanagara, Koppal airports

The minister explained that careful consideration was required before proceeding, as many local airports had failed within a few years.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 17:18 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 17:18 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsIndia PoliticsBallari

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