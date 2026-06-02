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M S Ramaiah group establishing institution dedicated for STEM education

RISM will come up in Bengaluru and will be inaugurated on June 4.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 22:59 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 22:59 IST
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