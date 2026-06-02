<p>Bengaluru: The M S Ramaiah (MSR) Group is establishing a Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM) in collaboration with the University of Albany (SUNY Albany), New York.</p>.<p>RISM will come up in Bengaluru and will be inaugurated on June 4.</p>.<p>Addressing a news conference M R Jayaram, chairman of Gokula Education Foundation, which runs the MSR group of institutions, said on Monday, "It will be the country’s first university offering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and Management courses."</p>.<p>"Through this collaboration, it has been decided to start RISM. This will be India’s first unique, completely new, fully equipped, deemed-to-be-university. This university is considered the next-generation STEM and Management institution. It will adopt globally benchmarked, industry-oriented engineering curricula, prioritising research. With international faculty, industry mentorship on campus and modern programs," he added.</p>.Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) launches Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management in Bengaluru.<p>Jayaram said RISM will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in engineering, science, and business. Initial courses include: B.Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, Aerospace Engineering and Electrical Science, BBA (Technology Management), MBA programs, Interdisciplinary learning, industry-sponsored centres of excellence, internships, live projects, and multi-year capstone assignments will be integrated. Students will be trained with practical, real-world capabilities. </p>.<p>A knowledge partnership agreement has also been signed with Albany University, alongside collaborations with industries."Outcome-based learning will be the priority. Each course will include components that address real industry problems. Students will work closely with mentor professors. Senior industry leaders will be formally appointed as faculty. A model is being implemented for the first time. Candidates qualified through national-level entrance exams such as JEE and COMED-K will be eligible for admission," he explained. Only 360 students will be admitted in total.</p>