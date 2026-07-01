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Magnet Hospitals launches doctor-led network in Bengaluru with Rs 224 crore investment

Magnet Hospitals said its co-ownership structure gives doctors and nurses clinical equity in the holding company, linking ownership with clinical outcomes and accountability.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 19:27 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 19:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHospitalHealthcare

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