Rowdy sheeter Shiva hacked to death on Maha Shivratri in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A rowdy-sheeter was brutally murdered by an unidentified gang on the night of Maha Shivaratri on Friday in Western Bengaluru’s Cottonpet, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shiva alias Sharath alias Vatte, 35, a resident of Flower Garden. Police suspect old gang rivalry is the motive behind the attack.

The unidentified gang waylaid Shiva, who was walking back home on Friday at 9.30 pm on a narrow road in Cottonpet’s Flower Garden. At least two armed men launched an attack with machetes and knives on Shiva and hacked him to death, according to police.

The investigators said that Shiva was severely injured after a hard blow of a machete on his head, a stab injury in his neck, and multiple stab wounds in his stomach. The gang then left Shiva in a pool of blood, and fled the scene.