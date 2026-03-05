<p>Bengaluru: In a significant move to indigenise the global race for quantum supremacy, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) on Thursday announced the establishment of Quantum-Hub. </p><p>Located at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipal-institute-of-technology">Manipal Institute of Technology</a> (MIT) Bengaluru campus, the facility is designed as an open-architecture ecosystem to advance India’s hardware capabilities under the National Quantum Mission.</p><p>The hub marks a departure from vendor-locked systems, focusing instead on an integrated design-to-deployment platform. It aims to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial manufacturing.</p><p>The facility will debut with a 25-qubit dilution refrigeration (DR) system, serving as a primary bed for advanced training. According to the university’s roadmap, the infrastructure will scale from sub-50 qubit training systems to industrial-grade platforms exceeding 1,000 qubits in the coming years.</p>.MAHE Bengaluru’s MAHETHON 2026 Makes Spectacular Debut, Inspiring a Healthier, Greener Tomorrow.<p>"Our focus is to move from academic exploration to manufacturable quantum systems with real-world impact," said Prof Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a>. He noted that MIT-BLR would serve as the operational anchor for advanced cryogenic and RF (radio frequency) infrastructure.</p><p>To fuel this project, MAHE has inked Memorandums of Agreement (MoA) with international heavyweights, including QuantrolOx and Bluefors (Finland), QBLOX (Netherlands), and ConScience(Sweden). Domestically, it has partnered with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).</p><p>A primary pillar of the initiative is workforce development. Q-HUB has set a target to train 100 quantum engineers by December 2026 through a certification programme involving laboratory immersion.</p>.Govt may expand definition of startups to include deep-tech: Official.<p>Lt Gen D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, emphasised that the hub reflects a commitment to building sovereign scientific capability, ensuring India is a builder, not just a consumer, of the next generation of computing technology. The physical facility is scheduled for inauguration in September 2026.</p><p>Sudarshan of C-DAC noted that the hub’s focus on supply chain and deep-tech entrepreneurship is critical for India's self-reliance. The partnership with Bluefors and QBLOX will bring advanced cryogenic and RF infrastructure to the MIT turning it into a national testing and measurement gateway.</p><p><strong>The technology is expected to revolutionise:</strong></p><p><strong>Healthcare</strong>: Precision medicine and advanced diagnostics.</p><p><strong>Green energy</strong>: Highly efficient energy consumption and material science.</p><p><strong>Security</strong>: Privacy-preserving communication via Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).</p>