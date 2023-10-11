Major stormwater drain to Bengaluru's Kudlu lake clogged with debris 

Tonnes of debris are being dumped into the stormwater drain near the Kudlu Doddakere lake in Electronics City, threatening the survival of the 45-acre waterbody, post the monsoon season.
Despite the lake being well-maintained, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is ignoring the stormwater drain, which is brimming with debris.
Rejuvenated with CSR funds in 2016 and fitted with a walking track, the lake lures a large number of visitors daily. Walkers are shocked by the condition of the nala, which has been keeping the lake alive for several years.
The debris has blocked the flow of rainwater along the nala from the Parappana Agrahara upstream to Kudlu Doddakere. Out of the two inlets, the nala that brings water from Parappana Agrahara supplies 90% of water to the Kudlu lake.
Part of the lake falls under the Singasandra ward, while the other part comes under the Kudlu ward.
Before speaking to DH, residents unsuccessfully tried raising the issue with BBMP officials. They suspect the nala is blocked by nearly 15 feet of debris.
"The lake is clean and fully fenced,” said a resident living close to the lake. “The BBMP’s lake department has been maintaining it well, although there are minor issues that could be fixed. What we are worried about is the lack of response from the BBMP’s stormwater drain department.”
The lake, they said, has an inlet in good condition. "When the flow is low, the water does not enter the lake as it is polluted with sewage. The inlet is such that only rainwater flows into the lake. After the nala is filled with mud, the flow of water is reduced. Nothing has been done to restore it,” he said, adding that the excess water flowing from the Parapanna Agrahara lake may flood other areas.
An engineer from the BBMP’s lake division said that the SWD department had promised to conduct a survey of the drain before taking up the work. The SWD engineer said she will look into the matter.