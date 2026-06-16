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Major train disruptions at KSR Bengaluru due to signalling upgrade, platform extension

Some train cancellations will start as early as on Tuesday (June 16) and stretch for nearly two months.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 21:34 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 21:34 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newstrainKSR Bengaluru

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