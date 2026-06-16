Major train disruptions at KSR Bengaluru due to signalling upgrade, platform extension

<p>Bengaluru: Major train disruptions await KSR <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> in the coming weeks as two railway lines will be blocked for yard remodelling and safety upgrade works at the city’s busiest station. </p>.<p>Fifty-eight trains will be cancelled, 116 partially cancelled, four partially extended, 26 diverted, two rescheduled and five regulated by 15-60 minutes en route (their halt time at certain stations will be increased). </p>.Konkan Railway fortifies monsoon defences across Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka 741-km corridor.<p>Some train cancellations will start as early as on Tuesday (June 16) and stretch for nearly two months. Sixteen trains originating or terminating in Mysuru/Ashokapuram will be cancelled. Nine MEMU trains connecting KSR Bengaluru to stations within the city and Tumakuru will also be cancelled. </p>.<p>The partially cancelled trains will terminate or originate in other stations in the city. Ten Vande Bharat trains will be among those affected, although none is being cancelled. </p>.<p>According to the South Western Railway (SWR), the yard remodelling works will result in five major operational benefits. </p>.<p>The first is the simultaneous train reception on Rd-01 (track 1) and train dispatch from Rd-02 (track 2) towards Bengaluru Cantonment. The second is the expansion of platform number 7 from 460 metres to 600 metres to handle full-length trains (24 coaches). Thirdly, a non-platform running line can receive and dispatch freight trains that are otherwise handled on platform lines. Fourthly, improved signalling for simultaneous reception and dispatch of trains towards Mysuru and Bengaluru Cantonment will replace electrically detected points with motor-operated points and by providing signal overlaps. Lastly, the existing Solid State Interlocking (SSI) signalling system is being converted to Electronic Interlocking (EI) for safe train operations. </p>.<p>This is the first of two major yard remodelling projects to expand capacity at KSR Bengaluru. It is being executed by the Gati Shakti Unit. The second project involves constructing two more platforms on the Yeshwantpur grid. </p>.<p>Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, said the works were being undertaken in phases. “This is the first phase and the aim is to ease operational flexibility through signalling arrangements for reception and dispatch of trains,” he stated. Additional platforms will be constructed in the second phase, he added. </p>.<p>From August 1 to 3: The Belagavi-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat (26751) will terminate at Yeshwantpur, the KSR Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat (26752) will originate from Yeshwantpur, the Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat (22232) will terminate at Yelahanka, the SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat (22231) will originate from Yelahanka, and the KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat (20661) will originate from Yeshwantpur. </p>.<p>From July 31 to August 3: The Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat (20662) will terminate at Yeshwantpur, while the Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat (26652) will terminate at KR Puram. </p>.<p>From August 1 to 4: The KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat (26651) will originate from Bengaluru Cantonment. </p>.<p>From August 1 to 3: The KSR Bengaluru-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (22691) will originate from Yeshwantpur, while its pairing train (22692) will be regulated for 60 minutes en route on August 2. </p>.<p>From July 29 to August 1: The New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru Karnataka Express (12628) will terminate at Baiyappanahalli, while its pairing train (12627) will originate from Baiyappanahalli from August 1 to 3. </p>