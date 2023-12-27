Make traffic assessment by malls a must: top cop

Malls expecting huge crowds should obtain no-objection certificates from the traffic police to prevent jams of the kind the city witnessed on Christmas Eve, says joint commissioner of police (traffic) M N Anucheth.
Venues for amusement now don’t consult the traffic police before throwing open their doors to the public, he told Metrolife, and that should change.
“A traffic impact assessment should be done for any space that can take in crowds of 3,000-4,000,” he said. He is pitching it as a traffic control measure.
Parking woes
On the eve of Christmas on Sunday, traffic crawled outside Orion Mall, Phoenix Marketcity, and Phoenix Mall of Asia. The traffic snarls outside Phoenix Mall of Asia, located in Byatarayanapura in Yelahanka, were reportedly the worst, with vehicles piling up for hours on the service road parallel to Ballari Road. A netizen also reported congestion on the route on Christmas day.
The mall had put up a 100 ft Christmas tree for public viewing, branding it the tallest display in the country. The influx of holiday crowds and inadequate parking space led to congestion, the traffic police said.
Anucheth said the Kambala event that drew over two lakh visitors in the last week of November went without any hiccups because it had ample parking space. “We arranged parking for about 10,000 vehicles — 6,000 for cars and 4,000 for two-wheelers. Phoenix Mall of Asia requires a parking for 10,000 but has a capacity for 3,200,” he says.
He said malls take permission for ticketed shows like concerts but not for hosting big festive attractions. “They put up the Christmas tree in the pick-up and drop-off zone,” Anucheth said, suggesting that it affected the movement of vehicles.
Public transport
Public transport activist Srinivas Alavilli hails the Kambala race and the Bangalore Literature Festival, which took place a week apart, as lessons in good event planning.
“For the lit fest, the organisers leased BMTC buses and ran them (between the metro stations and the venue) at frequent intervals. For Kambala too, people came in buses…. Malls should encourage public transport when they are hosting big events,” he said.
‘Authorities failed’
M N Sreehari, advisor to the Karnataka government on traffic, transport and infrastructure, said the Byatarayanapura mall is not to be blamed for Sunday’s congestion. “I have visited it. It has an entry and exit gate each at the front and the back,” he said.
He said traffic in the area would choke even if the mall was replaced with a tech park and that’s due to lack of traffic management. “There is a service road outside the mall. Why are the police allowing parking on the service lane? Also, the movement on service roads should be one-way. Why are they allowing two-way movement?” Clearing streets of parked vehicles and maintaining one-way discipline on service roads will ease traffic all over the city, he advised.
In an email to Metrolife, the team of The Mall of Asia, behind the Byatarayanapura mall, said it had taken adequate measures to handle the festival surge. It had deployed 30 staffers on the road to work in tandem with the traffic police.
WHAT DOES THE RULEBOOK SAY?
Traffic expert M N Sreehari says commercial buildings must provide parking space for one car for every 50 sq metre of construction and submit a traffic impact assessment
study. “On both fronts, they need clearance from the ministry of environment and forests. Big venues like malls can’t come up without these clearances,” he says.
Parking requirements are also outlined in BBMP Building Regulations 2003, says U Krishna, who works in urban policy. For theatres and auditoriums (those in educational institutions are exempted), one car slot has to be provided for every 25 seats. The
minimum they need to have is 20 car slots. For multiplexes, the rule is one car slot for every 15 seats. For an establishment serving food and drinks, one car slot for 25 sq metre of floor area has to be provided. “Malls are not a separate category,” she says.
The width of the road is also used to determine how high a building can be, says Krishna