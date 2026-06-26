Making room for queer love in Bengaluru

<p>While Pride month celebrates love in all forms, queer couples in the city still struggle to find homes free from judgement, discrimination, or the fear of eviction.</p>.<p>Four years ago, when Noel Vaz was house hunting with his then partner, a landlord spotted his painted nails and turned them away. “After that, I would always take off my nail paint while house hunting. We then found a place and pretended to be cousins, just to be safe,” shares Noel. The gay couple was even “interviewed” by the landlord, an experience that other tenants were never subjected to.</p>.<p>Lesbian couple Nikita Prakash (aka Nick) and Sayantika Majumder, who have been living together for over five years now, still tiptoe around their neighbours, careful not to disclose their relationship.</p>.<p>“When we first rented a flat, we pretended to be family friends because we feared eviction,” says Sayantika. The couple thought it would get easier if they owned a home instead. </p><p>“When we bought a flat, we were not able to avail a joint home loan, leaving only one of us as the owner,” says Nick. They limit interactions with neighbours and are cautious in their building’s common spaces.</p>.‘Jhumkewali’ brings queer joy to stage in Bengaluru.<p><strong>To be ‘seen’</strong></p>.<p>Couples who come out to landlords and neighbours feel they are not ‘seen’. Sudipto Pal and Biman Chattopadhyay, who have been open about their relationship for 16 years now, observe that their neighbours tend to forget they are partners.</p>.<p>“They call Biman my ‘bhai’ or ‘dost’ despite telling them he is my partner. They don’t acknowledge it,” says Sudipto.</p>.<p>A transgender man from the community describes a different form of invisibility. Living with his cisgender male partner, they are often mistaken for a straight couple, which, though not ideal, makes them feel “safer”, he says.</p>.<p>Deepak Sharma and Ankur Bhatnagar, a gay couple living in a gated community, came out to their neighbours after Section 377 was struck down. “Some of them distanced themselves, others were accepting,” says Ankur. “Some of the older aunties even chat with us in a friendly manner now.”</p>.<p>For Bengaluru’s queer couples, the hunt rarely ends with finding a house. It continues until they make it a home where they can live and love as they are.</p>.<p><strong>Know your rights</strong></p>.<p>According to the Karnataka Rent Act, 1999, and its amendments, eviction can only happen on grounds like non-payment of rent, unauthorised subletting, or property damage. “Although landlords cannot evict someone without these grounds, queer couples continue to face barriers as there is no comprehensive anti-discrimination law,” says advocate Harikrishnan R from Alternative Law Forum.</p>.<p>He adds that the Supreme Court’s landmark Navtej Singh Johar (2018) judgment and related judgments affirm queer people’s rights to dignity, privacy, equality, and autonomy. </p><p>Last year, the Madras High Court held that same-sex couples can constitute a family even without a marriage. It had earlier suggested a ‘deed of familial association’ to recognise the civil union between partners. Harikrishnan says he is exploring whether such a deed can be registered in Bengaluru, but it remains experimental.</p>