Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Making room for queer love in Bengaluru

Lesbian couple Nikita Prakash (aka Nick) and Sayantika Majumder, who have been living together for over five years now, still tiptoe around their neighbours, careful not to disclose their relationship.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 22:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2026, 22:13 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsQueer

Follow us on :

Follow Us