Male friend kills Assam woman in Bengaluru service apartment, stays with decomposed body

<p>Bengaluru: A 19-year-old woman from Assam was found murdered in a service apartment in Indiranagar locality on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>Maya Gogoi was allegedly stabbed to death by a male friend, Aarav Hanoy, (21), who hails from Kannur in Kerala. He is at large, they said.</p>.<p>Police said the suspect was working at Lips caller overseas in HSR layout here as a student councillor and Gogoi, a YouTube content creator, was working at a private firm in Jayanagar.</p>.<p>The suspect was also at the service apartment for the last three days with the woman, police said, adding that her body was partially decomposed.</p>.<p>CCTV footage of the apartment showed that the woman and the suspect arriving at the apartment on November 23. After killing her, he allegedly fled.</p>.<p>Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said, "Both of them entered the lodge (service apartment) on November 23 at 12:28 pm. The suspect went out of the lodge today at 8:19 am," he said.</p>.<p>The exact date when he possibly killed her can be ascertained only after police gets the post-mortem report which is awaited. After killing her, he remained in the room with the body, which was found to be partially decomposed today, the officer said.</p>.<p>Police said the woman who joined the private firm in Jayanagar just about 20 days ago had come to Bengaluru six months ago. Since then, she had been living with her sister and a friend at an apartment in Whitefield area.</p>.<p>A case under section 103 for murder and 238 for causing disappearance of evidence of offence has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding teams have been formed to nab the suspect.</p>