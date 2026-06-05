Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination for Rajya Sabha from Karnataka

<p>AICC chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> filed his nomination papers for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vidhana-soudha">Vidhana Soudha</a> on Friday.</p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah, Congress general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K C Venugopal, and several ministers were present.</p><p>Officials said that the nomination papers were submitted to the Assembly secretary M K Vishalakshi.</p>.Mallikarjun Kharge, Deve Gowda in focus ahead of Rajya Sabha polls of June 18.<p>Kharge is the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and his term in the Upper House of the Parliament is coming to an end on June 25.</p>.<p>The Congress has also fielded Pawan Khera and Mansoor Ali Khan for the Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka.</p>.<p>Khera is a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and heads the party's media and publicity division.</p>.<p>Khan is an AICC secretary who had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Bangalore Central constituency. The two leaders would file nomination papers later, Congress sources said.</p>