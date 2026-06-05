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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination for Rajya Sabha from Karnataka

The Congress has also fielded Pawan Khera and Mansoor Ali Khan for the Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:35 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaMallikarjun KhargeKarnataka PoliticsRajya Sabha

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