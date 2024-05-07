Mallikarjun Kharge visits Ex-Karnataka CM S M Krishna in Bengaluru hospital

Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday paid a visit to veteran politician and former chief minister S M Krishna, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, and wished him a speedy recovery.

The hospital where the 91-year-old was admitted last week said he had come in with a 'minor ailment' and is medically stable.

He is recovering well and there is no need for worry, Manipal Hospitals said, adding that he is being treated by a team of medical experts.