Man, 4-yr-old daughter die after bike hits divider in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A man and his four-year-old daughter died after their bike crashed into a divider on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru National Highway near Nelamangala on Tuesday morning.
The accident happened around 8.15 am when Prithvi Kumar (33), his wife and daughter were returning to Bengaluru after celebrating Makar Sankranti at their village Chelur near Tumakuru.
Kumar’s wife suffered head injuries and is being treated at a private hospital. Her condition is critical.
A police officer from the Nelamangala traffic police station said that Kumar was reportedly speeding and lost control of his two-wheeler, leading to the crash. Two helmets were found, but evidently they were not in use, he said.
Kumar, who worked as a DTP operator, and his family resided near the Chickpet metro station.
Traffic congestion
A police officer who was at the accident spot said that traffic along the stretch came to a halt for about two hours.
"The divider is not high on that stretch and so the accident spot was visible to commuters on either side of the highway. Most of them stopped to see what was happening, which created long queues. It took us two hours to clear the traffic,” she said.