Man, 5-yr-old daughter hurt in cylinder blast in Bengaluru's outskirts

A 40-year-old man and his daughter suffered grievous injuries following a cylinder blast at their house in Nelamangala on Bengaluru's northern outskirts on Thursday afternoon.
The injured have been identified as Sanjay, a Bescom lineman, and his five-year-old daughter. The incident occurred around 3 pm.
Sources in the fire department said gas leaked from the LPG cylinder before the blast, but the source of the ignition remained unknown.
Locals took them to a nearby hospital, and later shifted them to Victoria Hospital.
Sanjay and his family have been staying in the house for the past eight years.