Man, 5-yr-old daughter hurt in cylinder blast in Bengaluru's outskirts

Last Updated 21 December 2023, 20:10 IST

A 40-year-old man and his daughter suffered grievous injuries following a cylinder blast at their house in Nelamangala on Bengaluru's northern outskirts on Thursday afternoon. 

The injured have been identified as Sanjay, a Bescom lineman, and his five-year-old daughter. The incident occurred around 3 pm. 

Sources in the fire department said gas leaked from the LPG cylinder before the blast, but the source of the ignition remained unknown. 

Locals took them to a nearby hospital, and later shifted them to Victoria Hospital. 

Sanjay and his family have been staying in the house for the past eight years. 

(Published 21 December 2023, 20:10 IST)
