Man abducted, beaten, forced to transfer money in Bengaluru; four arrested

The arrested suspects are Nihar from Bannerghatta, and Santhosh, Madhu and Manjunath, from JP Nagar. Police have recovered Rs 39,000 from them.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 21:07 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 21:07 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

