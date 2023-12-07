Man abuses car driver, smashes windshield in a fit of road rage in Bengaluru

“The two-wheeler rider tried to cut in front of me to take a turn on the other side,” Mascarenhas claimed in the video. “For me, it would’ve been a left and for him, it would’ve been a right. Traffic had just opened up and me and the cars beside me began accelerating. I braked hard and stopped within a good distance of the rider – it was evident as he got out from the left side of his scooter.”

Mascarenhas alleged that the two-wheeler rider became aggressive after looking at his vehicle number with a Maharashtra registration.

“After I stopped, we looked at each other and there was eye contact. He looked at my number plate and got off his scooter aggressively. It happened in a fraction of a second. As I observed his body language, I pulled out my mobile phone. The moment he saw the mobile phone, he began coming near the car window,” Mascarenhas said.

The video shared by Mascarenhas showed the suspect gesticulating, mouthing a few words and attempting to lift the car from the front. The suspect then proceeded to punch the windshield and shatter it.

“He went back to his scooter, flashed the finger and rode off. What I observed was that he looked at the number plate and then began the aggressive movements – before that, there was only eye contact. I am not trying to start a Karnataka-Maharashtra war. The video was to show the complete picture and put it on record.”

A case was registered at the Banaswadi Police Station under IPC Sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint).

A senior police officer told DH that the suspect was identified and was served a notice of appearance under Section 41A of the CrPC. Further investigations are on.