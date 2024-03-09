Man alleges estranged wife torturing kids in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A man has filed a complaint with JJ Nagar police, alleging that his wife and her male friend assaulted their kids.
The man's complaint stated that he was married to the woman in 2013 and has two kids. They had issues between them and decided to divorce. Following this, the woman has been beating kids for no reasons, according to the complaint.
Investigators said that the husband alleged that kids have cigarette burn marks on their bodies, but action will be taken only after gathering all the necessary details about the case.
(Published 08 March 2024, 21:50 IST)