JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man alleges estranged wife torturing kids in Bengaluru

Investigators said that the husband alleged that kids have cigarette burn marks on their bodies, but action will be taken only after gathering all the necessary details about the case.
Last Updated 08 March 2024, 21:50 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: A man has filed a complaint with JJ Nagar police, alleging that his wife and her male friend assaulted their kids. 

The man's complaint stated that he was married to the woman in 2013 and has two kids. They had issues between them and decided to divorce. Following this, the woman has been beating kids for no reasons, according to the complaint. 

Investigators said that the husband alleged that kids have cigarette burn marks on their bodies, but action will be taken only after gathering all the necessary details about the case. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 March 2024, 21:50 IST)
BengaluruCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT