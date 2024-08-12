Man-animal conflict: Karnataka, Kerala to lead delegation to press Centre for funds

Bengaluru: Forest departments in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana on Monday decided to form a group to seek Union government for funds to curb human-elephant conflicts (HEC) and work together to prevent fragmentation of elephant corridors, habitat improvement and other measures.
Ministers of the four states, who held an hour-long meeting on the sidelines of the International Conference on HEC Management, decided to come up with a Bengaluru Charter to prepare a list of measures required to address the rising conflict situations.
The ministers also decided to press the Centre to release the respective states' funds accrued at the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Authority (CAMPA) to take up measures like deploying AI technology for prevention and management of HEC.
Initiating the discussion, Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre said Karnataka was keen to learn from other states the best practices to manage HEC and will cooperate with neighbours. He said the department has taken up works like the rail barricade, trenches and solar fences to prevent entry of elephants to human habitats.
"Our budget is limited. About Rs 1000 crore of Karnataka's CAMPA funds are with the Centre. We approached the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to release some of the amount for works essential to check HEC but they declined," he said.
Kerala Forest and Wildlife Minister A K Saseendran said he would take the initiative of seeking an appointment with Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav. He also spoke about the need to amend the Wildlife Protection Act to provide more powers to the states which are facing the brunt of the man-animal conflict.
He said the Act was tiger centric and needs to shift its focus on other animals to reflect the reality. Saseendran sighted the updates made to the schedule of animals like monkeys and peacocks without considering the impact on the ground.
Jharkhand Minister Baidyanath Ram said the compensation provided to farmers for crop damage by elephants was inadequate. Forest officials from Jharkhand said the ex gratia amount paid to those killed in HEC varies from state to state and needs to be uniform.
Khandre sought details of the best practices implemented in other states for HEC management, including the development of the habitat, removal of invasive weeds like Lantana camara and recovery of the elephant corridors.
He said the southern states will sign a charter to improve cross-border cooperation and coordination in HEC management, including a meeting of officials from all neighbouring states at least once in three months. He said the states will soon submit a joint memorandum to the Centre to seek funds and seek changes in the law.
Sources in the department said the Bengaluru Charter will be prepared within a day or two and formally accepted by the neighbouring states.
Major issues in Bengaluru Charter
> Come up with standard operating procedure for people to shift from conflict to coexistence with elephants
> Prevent fragmentation of elephant corridors
> Prevent habitat fragmentation
> Radio collaring large elephant herds and lone males
> Research on behaviour of elephants
> Recovery of elephant corridor.
> Seek central contribution for crop damage
> Explore idea of temporary contraception to check population
> Revisit Wildlife (Protection) Act to focus on elephant