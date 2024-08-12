Man-animal conflict: Karnataka, Kerala to lead delegation to press Centre for funds

He said the Act was tiger centric and needs to shift its focus on other animals to reflect the reality. Saseendran sighted the updates made to the schedule of animals like monkeys and peacocks without considering the impact on the ground.

Jharkhand Minister Baidyanath Ram said the compensation provided to farmers for crop damage by elephants was inadequate. Forest officials from Jharkhand said the ex gratia amount paid to those killed in HEC varies from state to state and needs to be uniform.

Khandre sought details of the best practices implemented in other states for HEC management, including the development of the habitat, removal of invasive weeds like Lantana camara and recovery of the elephant corridors.

He said the southern states will sign a charter to improve cross-border cooperation and coordination in HEC management, including a meeting of officials from all neighbouring states at least once in three months. He said the states will soon submit a joint memorandum to the Centre to seek funds and seek changes in the law.

Sources in the department said the Bengaluru Charter will be prepared within a day or two and formally accepted by the neighbouring states.

Major issues in Bengaluru Charter

> Come up with standard operating procedure for people to shift from conflict to coexistence with elephants

> Prevent fragmentation of elephant corridors

> Prevent habitat fragmentation

> Radio collaring large elephant herds and lone males

> Research on behaviour of elephants

> Recovery of elephant corridor.

> Seek central contribution for crop damage

> Explore idea of temporary contraception to check population

> Revisit Wildlife (Protection) Act to focus on elephant