Man arrested for assault on Guruswamy in Bengaluru

Bengaluru police have arrested at least one suspect in connection with the brutal assault on V K Gurusamy, a ganglord based in Madurai, who is considered close to expelled DMK leader M K Azhagiri.
Gurusamy, 77, suffered critical injuries in a machete attack orchestrated by five men on Kammanahalli Main Road on September 4. He is currently in the ICU.
Gurusamy is accused of multiple crimes, including murder and attempted murder, and is associated with one of two rival gangs with a history dating back 35 years. He had relocated to Bengaluru due to concerns about his safety back home. Sources reveal that one suspect, identified as Prasanna, was apprehended in Tamil Nadu, and the court has remanded him in police custody for 15 days. He was detained in a remote village near the Dharmapuri district on September 8.
Prasanna has provided the police with details about his four accomplices, as well as two others who were indirectly involved. Police are likely to make further arrests. The motive behind the attack, according to sources, stems from an old gang rivalry.