Man arrested for assault on Guruswamy in Bengaluru

Gurusamy is accused of multiple crimes, including murder and attempted murder, and is associated with one of two rival gangs with a history dating back 35 years. He had relocated to Bengaluru due to concerns about his safety back home. Sources reveal that one suspect, identified as Prasanna, was apprehended in Tamil Nadu, and the court has remanded him in police custody for 15 days. He was detained in a remote village near the Dharmapuri district on September 8.