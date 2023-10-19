Bengaluru: Man arrested for attacking constable

Bengaluru: Police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a constable in Shivajinagar last week in an attempt to escape arrest.
According to the police, Hasan Khan, the suspect, was standing near the autorickshaw stand on HKP Road when constable Syed Samiullah from the Sadashivanagar police station attempted to apprehend him. Khan quickly pulled out a knife and attacked the constable's hands before fleeing the scene.
Samiullah was taken to the hospital and is currently recovering. A special team tracked down Khan after many days.
Police mentioned that the constable was in Shivajinagar after receiving specific information about Khan's presence there. Khan was wanted for multiple crimes and was named in several cases, as confirmed by an officer from the Shivajinagar police station.
Samiullah had sought to arrest Khan on the orders of the Central Crime Branch (CCB).