Man arrested for crashing scooter into woman sub-inspector’s two-wheeler

Bengaluru: A man has been arrested for hitting the rear end of the two-wheeler of a woman police sub-inspector with his scooter and hurling expletives at her.
Sub-inspector Ashwini Hipparagi, attached with the Govindarajanagar police station, sustained injuries after falling off as her vehicle was rear-ended by Bharath’s scooter, law enforcement officials said.
When Ashwini fell, Bharath, 32, purportedly threatened her, saying anyone crossing his path would face a similar fall, police said.
Ashwini had minor scrapes and bruises to her hands and legs, and her uniform was torn. She subsequently sought treatment at a private hospital before lodging a complaint at the Govindarajanagar police station.
An FIR was filed under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).
Bharath, a resident of Panchasheelanagar, was allegedly speeding on his Royal Enfield motorcycle along the SBI Bank road in Subbanna Garden on Sunday morning when Ashwini asked him to slow down.
Police claim that he used singular language towards Ashwini and cautioned her against advising him. She reportedly requested that he refrain from addressing her using singular terms, prompting him to say that she should keep her schooling with her parents and her police station.
Bharath left the scene briefly, but allegedly followed Ashwini and hit her vehicle. The incident occurred while she was on patrolling duty in the Govindarajanagar jurisdiction.