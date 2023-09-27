Home
Police arrest peeping tom for filming neighbour taking shower

Police arrested the suspect, identified as Nitin, and confiscated his phone after the woman filed a complaint.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 22:22 IST

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly filmed his neighbour when she was taking a shower at her house in Basaveshwara Nagar, Kanakapura, on September 24. 

According to the police, Nitin lives next door to the woman. He allegedly stood in his house and filmed her taking a bath through her bathroom window. On catching Nitin standing with his phone’s camera pointing towards her, she screamed and closed the window. 

When the woman complained to the suspect's parents, they purportedly refused to believe her and lashed out at her. 

(Published 26 September 2023, 22:22 IST)
BengaluruCrime

