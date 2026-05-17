<p>Bengaluru: Doddaballapur police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a tea shop owner following a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dispute">dispute</a> over a Rs 200 loan, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Manjunath (40), a resident of Dyavasandra.</p>.<p>According to the police, the incident took place on May 12 when the accused, Muniyappa, visited Manjunath’s shop and asked him for money. Manjunath refused and instead asked Muniyappa to clear his pending dues.</p>.Man kills wife over financial dispute in Bengaluru.<p>The conversation soon escalated into an argument, during which Muniyappa assaulted Manjunath with a stick. Manjunath sustained severe injuries and later succumbed at a hospital.</p>.<p>Police have arrested Muniyappa and booked him under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. Further investigation is underway, police said.</p>