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Man kills tea shop owner over Rs 200 loan dispute in Bengaluru, arrested

Police have arrested the accused and booked him under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 20:46 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 20:46 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimemurderdisputeloan burdenBharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

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