Man arrested for robbing sports goods, car accessories stores

The Konanakunte police arrested a 29-year-old man who robbed a sports goods store and a car accessory shop, police said on Tuesday.
Around 9 am on March 24, the owner of the sports shop near Brigade Millennium Signal found Rs 80,000 in cash, three pairs of shoes, five t-shirts, five shorts, one bag, and four English willow cricket bats missing.
On April 4, cash and some car accessories were missing in the same complainant’s store on Bannerghatta Main Road.
It was found that the suspect had cut open the metal sheets on the shop’s
roof and entered.
The Konanakunte police formed a special team and zeroed-in on Anand, who was in judicial custody in another case registered by the Basaveshwara Nagar police. They applied for a body warrant and secured Anand’s nine-day custody.
Officials said that Anand confessed to the crimes during questioning.
Police seized car accessories and sporting goods worth Rs 2.36 lakh, Rs 1.53 lakh in cash, and a Tata Sumo car used for the crime from Anand.
Anand hid the stolen goods at his sister’s house in Jigani, the police said.
Published 05 June 2024, 04:14 IST