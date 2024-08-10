Man arrested for stabbing younger brother to death

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old man allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death for confronting him over his spending habits despite being jobless.
The 18-year-old victim Pratap, a mechanic, was stabbed by his older brother, 24-year-old Rajini, on Thursday afternoon after a family lunch.
The Begur police have arrested Rajini and charged him with murder.
Police said Rajini had been employed until a few months ago, but quit his job after Pratap began working. Despite not earning, Rajini continued to spend money, which led to tension between the brothers. The situation escalated on Thursday afternoon when Pratap confronted Rajini about his behaviour.
"Pratap argued with Rajini during lunch, and the altercation intensified to the point where their mother had to intervene," a senior police officer overseeing the case told DH.
After lunch, Pratap got up to leave for work while Rajini was in the kitchen. Still angry over the confrontation, Rajini grabbed a knife and stabbed his brother, the officer said.
Neighbours rushed Pratap to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries due to severe blood loss. The Begur police have registered an FIR and arrested Rajini.
