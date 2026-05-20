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Man arrested in Bengaluru after video shows sexual assault on cow

The video showed the suspect arriving on a two-wheeler, scanning the deserted street, and then subjecting the animal to cruelty.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaCowsexual assault

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