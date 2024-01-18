JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man arrested in Bengaluru for impersonating PA of CM's secretary

The suspect is said to have made calls impersonating different people. He also allegedly impersonated the revenue minister's personal assistant.
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 22:01 IST

Follow Us

A 50-year-old man, posing as the personal assistant of the secretary to the chief minister, has been arrested for collecting details about women government officials. 

Vikram Gopalswamy is suspected to have made phone calls to blackmail government officials, but police are yet to establish this. They are trying to understand his real motive. 

On December 27, a woman government official from Kandaya Bhavan filed a police complaint after her office member received multiple calls from Gopalswamy, seeking her personal details. 

The suspect is said to have made calls impersonating different people. He also allegedly impersonated the revenue minister's personal assistant. 

An officer from the Vidhana Soudha police station said that the suspect was arrested because he made multiple phone calls to women government officials. "We are still collecting supporting proof and trying to establish his exact motive," he said.  

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 January 2024, 22:01 IST)
BengaluruCrimeFraud

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT