Man arrested in Bengaluru for impersonating PA of CM's secretary

A 50-year-old man, posing as the personal assistant of the secretary to the chief minister, has been arrested for collecting details about women government officials.
Vikram Gopalswamy is suspected to have made phone calls to blackmail government officials, but police are yet to establish this. They are trying to understand his real motive.
On December 27, a woman government official from Kandaya Bhavan filed a police complaint after her office member received multiple calls from Gopalswamy, seeking her personal details.
The suspect is said to have made calls impersonating different people. He also allegedly impersonated the revenue minister's personal assistant.
An officer from the Vidhana Soudha police station said that the suspect was arrested because he made multiple phone calls to women government officials. "We are still collecting supporting proof and trying to establish his exact motive," he said.