Man attacked with ‘bathroom cleaner with acid contents’ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 31-year-old sustained injuries on his left eye and minor burns on parts of the face and lips after he was attacked by an unidentified man with what the police say was a “bathroom cleaner with acid contents” in western Bengaluru on Sunday.

The injured is Nagesh Konda from Kamakshipalya.

According to the police, he was attacked by an unknown man at around 2 pm when he was walking near Sumanahalli.