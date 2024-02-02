Man beaten to death over petty quarrel in KR Puram

Bengaluru: A 41-year-old man was allegedly murdered in KR Puram over a petty issue, police officials said on Thursday.
According to the police, around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, the victim, Darshan Murthy, was assaulted by three to four people using a wooden log.
Murthy, who sustained injuries to his head, died at a hospital the following day around 6 am. Subsequently, the KR Puram police registered a case and launched a probe.
Suspects detained
On Thursday, the police detained two suspects, identified as Madhusudhan and Raghavendra.
A senior police officer said: "Through the preliminary probe it appears that Murthy was assaulted over a petty issue. We have secured two suspects and are verifying if they have any prior cases and what exactly led to the murder. As of now, it appears that the motive was not to kill Murthy. However, investigations are on.”
The officer said that Murthy, who was unmarried, lost his parents some time ago and stayed alone on the ground floor of his house. "He doesn't work and had rented out the top two floors of his house."
The suspects have been booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).