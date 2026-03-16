<p>Bengaluru: A trivial row escalated into the brutal murder of a man in Bengaluru, police officials said on Monday. </p><p>The deceased is Rasheed Ahmed, 45, a mechanic from Wilson Garden. </p><p>According to police, Ahmed and prime suspect Parvez argued over some mold work.</p>.28-year-old woman found dead in Bengaluru home; family alleges ‘murder staged as suicide’.<p>“The argument escalated, and Parvez hit Ahmed with a bat on his leg. Ahmed fell down and hit his head on the pavement, leading to his death,” a police investigator told DH. </p><p>A video of the attack went viral. </p>.<p>Wilson Garden police have registered a case of murder and launched a probe. </p><p>“We have arrested Parvez and two other suspects, Afrid and Munawwar. The motive was trivial. No angle related to hafta collection was discovered during the preliminary probe,” a police officer told DH.</p>