📍 Bengaluru, Karnataka

A 45-year-old jeep mechanic, Rasheed Pasha, was brutally beaten to death by local goons in Bengaluru.



According to reports, the attackers had been demanding ₹50,000 as “protection money.” Rasheed Pasha clearly refused to pay. After that, the goons… pic.twitter.com/uFJOUonExw