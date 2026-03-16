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Man beaten to death with bat over trivial row in Bengaluru

Wilson Garden police have registered a case of murder and launched a probe.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 12:48 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsbengaluru crime

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