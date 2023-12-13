Man behind hoax bomb threat to Raj Bhavan did it 'out of curiosity': Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru: The 34-year-old man, who was arrested on Tuesday for issuing a false bomb threat to Raj Bhavan had "closely followed" the news of the hoax bomb threats issued to schools in Bengaluru earlier this month.

The arrested suspect -- Bhaskar S -- was curious to know what would happen if he sent a similar bomb threat to Raj Bhavan, according to police investigations.

Bhaskar was arrested by Bengaluru police in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday evening, a day after he allegedly made a phone call to the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) control room in Domlur, saying "a bomb has been placed inside the Raj Bhavan".