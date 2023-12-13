Man behind hoax bomb threat to Raj Bhavan did it 'out of curiosity': Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru: The 34-year-old man, who was arrested on Tuesday for issuing a false bomb threat to Raj Bhavan had "closely followed" the news of the hoax bomb threats issued to schools in Bengaluru earlier this month.
The arrested suspect -- Bhaskar S -- was curious to know what would happen if he sent a similar bomb threat to Raj Bhavan, according to police investigations.
Bhaskar was arrested by Bengaluru police in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday evening, a day after he allegedly made a phone call to the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) control room in Domlur, saying "a bomb has been placed inside the Raj Bhavan".
Bhaskar hails from Mulbagal, Kolar district, and is a commerce graduate. He assists his father in farming. On December 11, Bhaskar came to Bengaluru for the first time after taking his father's permission.
As he walked down Ambedkar Veedhi around 11.30 pm, he was awestruck by the majestic building of Vidhana Soudha. He then walked towards Raj Bhavan and became curious about what would happen if someone sent a bomb threat to it.
Bhaskar had closely followed the recent news of hoax bomb threats being sent to schools in Bengaluru.
In a moment of "impulsive madness", he pulled his mobile phone out, Googled the number of the NIA's control room and "ranted" a bomb threat in Kannada, a police officer close to the investigation told DH.
After making the phone call, he took a bus to visit a temple in Andhra Pradesh, where he was eventually tracked down. Bhaskar was unaware of the consequences and had no apparent motive.
While police believe it was not a premeditated act, they are still interrogating him. Vidhana Soudha police have booked him under IPC sections 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 505 (1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report).