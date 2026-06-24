Bengaluru man behind viral digital portraits from Kerala

<p>Bengaluru-based visual designer Muhammed Sajid is the artist behind the viral digital illustrations celebrating Kerala’s working-class communities. His ‘Folks from Kerala’ series features a tea seller, flower vendor, street sweeper, security guard, tailor, postman, fish hawker and coir worker — people who sustain city life. </p>.<p>The inspiration for the series came after Muhammed, who is from Kozhikode in Kerala, moved to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> for work in 2015 and began missing home and his people. “It is an ongoing series. In 2018, I made 13 illustrations of people I knew personally. This time, I focused on familiar faces we encounter in our daily lives,” says the 32-year-old.</p>.<p>The new portraits differ from his 2018 work in both style and storytelling. Rendered in a realistic style and vibrant colours, they are set against collages of typography, maps, geometric motifs, and objects associated with each profession. </p><p>The compositions are also embedded with rich tributes to their subjects. Muhammed describes the fish hawker as someone who “walks at dawn carrying the scent of the sea”, the security guard as one who “watches without a word”, and the coir worker as someone “braiding the earth”.</p>.<p>He clarifies that the illustrations are not based on real individuals. However, he has given the characters names that one often hears in a profession. “In Bengaluru, for example, you’ll find so many autorickshaw drivers named Manjunath,” he says, explaining the inspiration. In his series, the flower lady becomes Pushpa Latha. </p>.City Mix | Arts, film, and performance events across Bengaluru\n.<p>Detailing his creative process this time around, Muhammed says he wanted to pit himself against “AI-generated art”. </p><p>The effort seems to have paid off. Praising his work, one Instagram user wrote, “Bro eats ten AI for breakfast (sic).” “Some people said they tried to recreate my portraits using AI, but the result didn’t come close,” says Muhammed, whose series has been nominated for the AOI World Illustration Awards 2026. </p><p>“AI tools are getting better, but their output still lacks perspective,” he adds. Each portrait took him at least 48 hours to complete.</p>.<p>The biggest compliment, however, has come from the community he set out to celebrate. “Friends and relatives have sent me photos of chai shops, from Kalyan Nagar in Bengaluru to Kozhikode and even Dubai, where my ‘Chai Maker’ illustration has been printed and displayed. It makes me happy,” he says. </p><p>The artwork depicts Gopalettan, a fictional chai seller, surrounded by scenes that evoke a Kerala chai kada (tea shop). Think rose cookies, pazhampori, fryums, bananas, and, of course, steaming tea expertly poured from a tall flask into a tea glass without spilling a drop.</p>.<p>Visit the ‘Folks from Kerala’ series on muhammedsajid.com </p>