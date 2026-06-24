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Bengaluru man behind viral digital portraits from Kerala

The inspiration for the series came after Muhammed, who is from Kozhikode in Kerala, moved to Bengaluru for work in 2015 and began missing home and his people.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 22:43 IST
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Muhammed Sajid is a visual designer working in Bengaluru.

Muhammed Sajid is a visual designer working in Bengaluru. 

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Published 23 June 2026, 22:43 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKeralaMetrolife

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