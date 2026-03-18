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Man bludgeons colleague to death with hammer over repeated abuse in Bengaluru's Avalahalli

The deceased, Kunal Kumar, and the suspect, MD Nasrullah, 24, worked in the cold storage section of a warehouse. Both are from Bihar.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 23:21 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 23:21 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrime

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