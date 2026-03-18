<p>Bengaluru: A 22-year-old warehouse worker was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer by his colleague after a dispute in Avalahalli on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The deceased, Kunal Kumar, and the suspect, MD Nasrullah, 24, worked in the cold storage section of a warehouse. Both are from Bihar.</p>.<p>Police said the two men quarrelled frequently at the workplace. For the past two weeks, Kumar had been abusing Nasrullah over minor mistakes.</p>.UP: Gunmen open fire at patient inside Aligarh hospital, flee; victim critical.<p>Enraged by the repeated verbal abuse, Nasrullah went to Kumar’s rented house in Kannamangala on Tuesday afternoon and attacked him with a hammer on the head, killing him on the spot.</p>.<p>Nasrullah then fled to Dobbspet to stay with a friend. From there, he planned to board a train to Mumbai, but police tracked him down.</p>.<p>A murder case has been registered against Nasrullah, and further investigation is underway, a police officer said.</p>