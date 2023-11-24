Man booked for watching, sharing child porn on social media

Bengaluru: The Whitefield cyber crime police have booked a man for allegedly viewing and sharing obscene content related to children on social media.
The suspect has been identified as Mohammed Zahid, a resident of Vimanapura's Islampur.
On the afternoon of November 14, ironically celebrated as Children’s Day in the country, the Whitefield Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police station received an envelope from the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Cyber Training and Research division.
It was addressed to the police inspector of the CEN station and contained a message, which the CID's cyber division had received on its 'CyberTipline', the FIR noted. “The message said that Zahid either watched or shared obscene videos/ photographs related to children on social media,” the FIR noted.
Whitefield CEN police subsequently registered the case under Section 67B (punishment for publishing or transmitting material depicting children in a sexually explicit act, etc, in electronic form) of the Information and Technology (IT) Act.
“We have formed a special team to investigate the case,” a senior police officer overseeing the probe told DH. “The suspect will be arrested soon.”