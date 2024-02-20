Man booked in Bengaluru for cheating woman on promise of marriage

Bengaluru: The Jnanabharathi police booked a man who promised a woman acting jobs and had sexual intercourse with her, police said on Monday. The suspect, Santhosh, lured the woman by claiming to be an actor in the Tamil and Kannada film industry.
This is the second time the victim has reported about the assault to the police, the first one being in 2023, which is being investigated separately by the Bengaluru Rural police.
According to the complainant, who is a 27-year-old woman from Jnanabharathi in western Bengaluru, she met Santhosh in 2019 through a mutual friend. The two exchanged numbers and Santhosh began messaging her.
The woman said that on several occasions and at different locations, including Goa and Ooty, Santhosh had sexual intercourse with her. Santhosh, who promised to marry her, also recorded their private moments. He took cash, jewellery and an iPhone from the woman, the victim alleged.
She claimed that Santhosh married another woman and when she confronted him about it, he came to her house on February 14, threatened to leak the private visuals and assaulted her.
2023 case in Bengaluru Rural
In June 2023, the woman had filed a case based on similar allegations against Santhosh. It was registered by the Jnanabharathi police, but was later transferred to the Bengaluru Rural police due to jurisdictional issues.