Man caught sexually harassing woman on video in Bengaluru mall

"Recorded this incident today evening around 6:30 in Lulu mall Funtura Bangalore. This man in the video was doing such thing to the random women and girls around there," (sic), the whistleblower said.

"First when I saw him doing that he was in a very crowded area, I felt suspicious about him and followed him recording video. Then I got this," the whistleblower continued.

The individual added that they had gone to security to complain about the person but when they returned with the proper authorities, the man was gone. The whistleblower said, "So informed the mall management and security, they said they’ll try to find that person and take action. Shame of such people." (sic)

The Magadi Road police have begun a probe into the matter after the video began doing the rounds, reported IANS.