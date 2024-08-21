Man claims explosives planted at Bengaluru airport, calls later to apologise

Bengaluru: A man from Hyderabad recently called the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru and claimed that there were “explosives planted” on the premises. Police said the suspect called back again apologising and claimed that he was drunk.

The airport’s Customer Engagement Centre received the call on August 12, at around 9.40 pm. As per the FIR, the caller identified himself as Sumanth Reddy, a resident of Hyderabad.

He allegedly told the help centre that there were explosives planted on the premises but he wasn’t sure of the location.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the bomb threat assessment committee (BTAC) formed at the airport investigated the claim and declared it as a “non-specific” call. No explosives were found on the premises.