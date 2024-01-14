Man diagnosed with depression found dead at home

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man, who was receiving medical treatment for depression, was found dead at his home in Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district, police officials said on Saturday.
The deceased Praveen was diagnosed with depression and was under treatment for the last four years after a girl he loved married another man, a police probe found.
On Friday night, as usual, Praveen, who was unemployed, was in his room. The following morning, he did not come out.
Initially, his parents were not concerned as he had a habit of waking up late. However, his unresponsiveness began worrying them.
When they managed to break open the door, they found Praveen’s body hung from the ceiling fan in his room, a police investigator told DH.
“No foul play was found so far in the probe,” the official said, adding that an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) was registered at the Nelamangala Town police station.
The deceased father is a retired assistant sub-inspector of police.