Man dies after falling from moving train in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 37-year-old man died when he fell from a moving train in Bengaluru, police said on Friday. </p>.Unidentified man found dead on railway tracks in Bengaluru, probe on.<p>The deceased, Girish K from Hosur, attempted to board the Bengaluru-Mysuru passenger train that was moving slowly at Jnanabharati Halt around 7.45 pm. He lost balance, fell and was caught between the train’s wheels. Railway police were notified after the train came to a halt.</p>.<p>Police registered a case and are probing the incident.</p>