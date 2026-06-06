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Man dies after falling from moving train in Bengaluru

Railway police were notified after the train came to a halt.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 20:22 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 20:22 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

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