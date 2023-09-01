Bengaluru man dies after fall from fourth floor, 'first' wife alleges murder

Police have opened a case of murder after a 63-year-old businessman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in western Bengaluru on Thursday, officials said.
M Maranjanappa is reported to have fallen from the fourth floor of a residential building at MPM Layout, Mallathahalli, around 2.20 am.
As per a police complaint filed by his wife Umadevi HK, his body bore bite and assault marks while one of his legs was broken. She suggested that it was murder and suspected the involvement of Geetha, who had an "illicit" relationship with Maranjanappa for four years.
Police, however, quoted doctors as saying that Maranjanappa accidentally fell to his death when he was drunk.
Maranjanappa stayed on the second floor of the building with Geetha, who police believe was his second wife. Umadevi, his first wife, lives with her children Naveen Kumar and Chhaya in Bagalagunte.
Police believe Umadevi filed the murder complaint due to a property dispute.