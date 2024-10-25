Man dies at rehab centre, family alleges negligence 

<p>Bengaluru: A 40-year-old man collapsed and died while having breakfast at a rehabilitation centre in Haralur, southeastern Bengaluru, around 10.30 am on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The deceased Shankarappa R’s wife, a resident of Bellandur, has filed a police complaint, holding the rehab centre responsible for her husband's death.</p>.<p>The complaint stated that Shankarappa had been admitted to the facility in early October to treat his alcohol addiction and was undergoing treatment.</p>.<p>On Wednesday morning, Shankarappa's wife received a call from the centre informing her that her husband was unwell. When she arrived, she found him unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to a cardiac arrest.</p>.<p>However, Shankarappa’s wife has raised concerns, claiming that his private part was swollen and urged the police to investigate the role of the rehab centre in his death.</p>.<p>The police have sent Shankarappa’s body for post-mortem, and an investigation will proceed once the report is available, an officer said.</p>