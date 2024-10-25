Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man dies at rehab centre, family alleges negligence 

The deceased Shankarappa R’s wife, a resident of Bellandur, has filed a police complaint, holding the rehab centre responsible for her husband's death.
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 22:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 22:44 IST
Bengaluru newsBengaluru 2040

Follow us on :

Follow Us