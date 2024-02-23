Man dupes Air Force veteran, friend with fake BDA site deal 

Bengaluru: A former Air Force officer and his friend were allegedly cheated by a man who promised them Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) sites and took Rs 6 lakh as advance payment.
A complaint lodged by 63-year-old retired Air Force Group Captain R Chandrabhanu stated that he met the suspect, Raghavendra C, near Cunningham Road in November 2020 regarding the sites. Chandrabhanu asserted that Raghavendra was acquainted with his friend Ravindra Nair and his associate Selvakumar.
Raghavendra purportedly requested Chandrabhanu to check for potential sites in developing areas in Bengaluru, demanding Rs 1 lakh as advance booking fees for each site.
Chandrabhanu told the police that he reserved four sites in his, his wife's, and his children's names, transferring Rs 4 lakh to Raghavendra's HDFC bank account via Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) from his State Bank of India (SBI) account.
Similarly, Chandrabhanu's former colleague, Captain Haridas, who served alongside him, secured two sites in his and his wife's name, transferring Rs 2 lakh from his ICICI bank account to that of the accused, the FIR noted.
Three to four months later, when asked about the sites, Raghavendra allegedly evaded them. Chandrabhanu subsequently reimbursed his friend Rs 2 lakh from his own funds, as the friend persisted in seeking updates on the transaction, Chandrabhanu told the police.
Chandrabhanu maintained that despite numerous requests and saying they did not want the BDA sites, Raghavendra failed to refund their advance payment.
"Despite repeated requests, our funds were not returned," Chandrabhanu alleged in his police complaint.
On February 14, Chandrabhanu approached the Kodigehalli police and lodged a formal complaint.
The Kodigehalli police registered a case under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). However, the case was subsequently transferred to the Vidhana Soudha police on February 16.
"As the transactions and discussions transpired within the jurisdiction of the Vidhana Soudha police station, the case was transferred accordingly," a police official informed DH. "Investigations are currently ongoing. The complainant approached the Kodigehalli police since his residence is located within their jurisdiction."