Man dupes bank, avails loan with fake gold in Bengaluru

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly obtained a gold loan of Rs 39.5 lakh by presenting counterfeit gold to a private bank. According to police officers, he is accused of deceiving bank officials by providing them with a duplicate ornament coated with three layers of gold.
An FIR has been registered at Ashok Nagar police station under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC.
The complainant, Lakshesh Rallapalli, is the state head manager of gold loans at a private bank in Richmond Town. He alleged that on May 25, the suspect, Ranganath M, obtained a loan of Rs 39.5 lakh by offering 977.6 grams of gold.
In his complaint, Rallapalli stated that the gold was initially verified as genuine during the checks conducted before releasing the loan amount. However, in August, it was discovered that the gold was, in fact, a duplicate.
“During our routine audit in August, we observed that the gold coating had worn off. Upon re-examination, we found that the ornament had only three layers of gold coating and was not an original piece,” Rallapalli mentioned in his complaint.
An investigating officer informed DH that no arrests have been made yet. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.