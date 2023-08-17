Man ends life after parents of minor 'wife' lodge police complaint in Bengaluru

A 24-year-old man reportedly died by suicide just days after marrying an underaged girl. The police discovered a purported selfie video where he identified all the individuals responsible for his death. Shashidhar, from Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura, was found hanging in a lodge located in Cottonpet, central Bengaluru, on August 14. He arrived in Bengaluru on August 11, apparently eluding arrest in connection with a case related to his marriage to an underage girl in his hometown.
Police revealed that Shashidhar had been in a six-year-long relationship with the girl and had married her only ten days prior. However, her parents took her back and filed a police complaint against Shashidhar.
Afraid of being arrested, he escaped to Bengaluru and checked into a lodge. Upon learning that the police were searching for him, he created a video in which he detailed his relationship with the girl. He posted this video online and subsequently hanged himself, according to the police.
In the video, Shashidhar disclosed that the girl's family disapproved of their relationship and filed a case against them due to their different castes. He held the girl's parents and other relatives responsible for his death. The lodge manager discovered Shashidhar hanging when they opened the room door on Tuesday.