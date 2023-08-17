Man ends life after parents of minor 'wife' lodge police complaint in Bengaluru

A 24-year-old man reportedly died by suicide just days after marrying an underaged girl. The police discovered a purported selfie video where he identified all the individuals responsible for his death. Shashidhar, from Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura, was found hanging in a lodge located in Cottonpet, central Bengaluru, on August 14. He arrived in Bengaluru on August 11, apparently eluding arrest in connection with a case related to his marriage to an underage girl in his hometown.