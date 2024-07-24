Man kills Bihar woman in Bengaluru PG

Bengaluru: An assailant armed with a knife entered a ladies PG located in Koramangala and fled before stabbing to death a woman late on Tuesday.

As per initial reports from the police, the deceased is Kruthi Kumari, in her early twenties, and a native of Bihar. She worked at a private firm in the city.

Sources in the police suggested that the incident may have occurred between 11 pm and 11.30 pm.

The assailant, according to the police, entered the Bhargavi Staying Homes for Ladies located in VR Layout, went to the third floor where the woman was staying, and stabbed her to death.